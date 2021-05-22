UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Registers 242 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 04:37 PM

Afghanistan registers 242 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 242 new COVID-19 positive cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 65,728 in the country, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement on Saturday

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A total of 242 new COVID-19 positive cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 65,728 in the country, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, 10 more patients have died due to the disease over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,802 since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020 in Afghanistan.

A total of 96 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered ones to 55,886 in the country.

The statement also warned the Afghan citizens to respect the security measures taken by the public health ministry and wear face mask in public buses and crowded areas, besides taking immunity vaccine doses.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Immunity Died February 2020

Recent Stories

Fiji reports eight more COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago

IRSA releases 192,300 cusecs water

3 minutes ago

UK Secures Landmark G7 Commitments on Halting Biod ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines logs 6,831 new COVID-19 cases, total u ..

3 minutes ago

Over 93,000baby calves saved under PMI for livesto ..

4 minutes ago

Ali Muhammad visits Wali Bagh to condole Begum Nas ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.