Afghanistan registers 242 new COVID-19 cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :A total of 242 new COVID-19 positive cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 65,728 in the country, the Ministry of Public Health said in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, 10 more patients have died due to the disease over the period, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 2,802 since the outbreak of the disease in February 2020 in Afghanistan.

A total of 96 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recovered ones to 55,886 in the country.

The statement also warned the Afghan citizens to respect the security measures taken by the public health ministry and wear face mask in public buses and crowded areas, besides taking immunity vaccine doses.