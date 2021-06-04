Afghanistan Reports 1,310 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 04:56 PM
Afghanistan Friday reported 1,310 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 3,811 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 77,963, the country's Ministry of Public Health said
KABUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Afghanistan Friday reported 1,310 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 3,811 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 77,963, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.
Meanwhile, 55 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 58,125. A total of 36 deaths were also reported, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,104, the ministry said in a statement.
Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed more than 488,000 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year.