Afghanistan reports 1,310 new COVID-19 cases, 36 deaths

Afghanistan Friday reported 1,310 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 3,811 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 77,963, the country's Ministry of Public Health said

KABUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Afghanistan Friday reported 1,310 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases after health authorities conducted 3,811 tests within a day, bringing the number of total cases to 77,963, the country's Ministry of Public Health said.

Meanwhile, 55 people recovered during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 58,125. A total of 36 deaths were also reported, totaling the number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,104, the ministry said in a statement.

Laboratories across Afghanistan have completed more than 488,000 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in February last year.