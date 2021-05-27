Afghanistan reports 764 daily COVID-19 cases, 69,130 in total

Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 764 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 69,130, including over 9,200 active cases

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry reported 764 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, raising the total nationwide infections to 69,130, including over 9,200 active cases.

The pandemic has so far claimed 2,881 lives in Afghanistan since February last year, including 12 deaths in the past 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

Up to 251 patients recovered during the cited period, bringing the total recoveries to 56,962.

According to the ministry, more than 459,000 tests for the virus have been carried out in Afghanistan as of Thursday.