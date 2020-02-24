UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghanistan Reports First Coronavirus Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:02 PM

Afghanistan reports first coronavirus case

Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry on Monday confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country

KABUL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Afghanistan's Public Health Ministry on Monday confirmed the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

"The first coronavirus case was found in western Herat province. The patient had no direct contact with the public recently," Afghan Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz told reporters here.

"The first infected person has been isolated," he said.

An emergency situation has been announced in the province, 640 km west of Kabul, said the minister, adding an 80-bed isolation ward has been set up in the Herat Regional Hospital in case if any new case was found.

The minister said groups for detecting contagious diseases have already been established in the province, bordering Iran.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Iran Herat Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Gun Attack in the City of Hanau, West ..

5 minutes ago

Italy reports fourth coronavirus death

17 minutes ago

Lesotho PM in court to be charged with murder of e ..

17 minutes ago

Transportation Halted in Southern Israel Over Shel ..

17 minutes ago

Families look forward to watch their sons play HBL ..

26 minutes ago

Qalandars fined for slow over-rate

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.