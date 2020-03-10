Afghanistan reports new coronavirus case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Afghan Public Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in the country.

The new case was detected in northern Samangan province, bringing the total number of infections in the country to five, the ministry's spokesman Dr. Wahid Mayar said.

It was an imported case as the patient returned from Iran a couple of days ago, and had been isolated, he added.

Four cases were reported in western Herat province bordering Iran.

More than 120 suspected cases were tested negative and 10 suspected cases are still under investigation since the outbreak of the disease on Feb. 24, according to health officials.