UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

African Countries Probably Not Conducting Coronavirus Checks - European Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 05:57 PM

African Countries Probably Not Conducting Coronavirus Checks - European Lawmaker

African countries may not be conducting rigorous tests to identify the new form of coronavirus, potentially explaining why there are no confirmed cases of infection on the continent, European Parliament lawmaker Esther de Lange said during a press conference on Wednesda

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) African countries may not be conducting rigorous tests to identify the new form of coronavirus, potentially explaining why there are no confirmed cases of infection on the continent, European Parliament lawmaker Esther de Lange said during a press conference on Wednesday.

"It is very strange to see that officially there are no cases in Africa, our neighboring continent. So that either means that it has been checked and there are no cases, or there is no checking going on," de Lange said.

The member of European Parliament made the suggestion as part of an EU commitment to rigorously examine all available data being produced amid an outbreak of a novel strain of coronavirus. She also doubted whether rigorous checks were being conducted in Indonesia.

"Same for Indonesia versus Australia. There are confirmed cases in Australia, which is of course, having a lot of interaction with mainland China, whereas there are no cases in Indonesia which is just as linked to China, so we are checking the data in order to be as prepared as possible," de Lange remarked.

The Dutch lawmaker added that the European Union had to take a strong, unified approach to meet the challenges posed by the outbreak. This included equipping every airport in the union with quarantine facilities and ensuring that public information regarding the outbreak is consistent across the entire EU.

"The reason why we took this initiative to step up the ambition in terms of one common approach is the fact that we are very well aware that the EU is as strong as its weakest link. Therefore, we need to make sure there is no weak link," de Lange stated.

The new strain of coronavirus, named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province in late December and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. So far, the virus has infected over 45,000 people worldwide, resulting in the deaths of over 1,110 people. There are 45 confirmed cases of infection in Europe so far.

Related Topics

Africa World Australia Europe China Parliament European Union Wuhan Same Indonesia May December All Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mahathir won hearts of Kashmiri people: AJK presid ..

9 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy challenges corporal punishment before ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy’s Dynamic Maritime Exercise Seaspa ..

17 minutes ago

Sanam Marvi’s husband refuses allegations of dom ..

20 minutes ago

Int'l Automobile Federation Postpones Formula One ..

8 minutes ago

Indian Foreign Ministry Organizes 2nd Trip to Jamm ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.