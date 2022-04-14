UrduPoint.com

African Countries Report 2,898 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2022 | 04:56 PM

African countries report 2,898 new COVID-19 cases

African countries reported 2,898 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Wednesda

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:African countries reported 2,898 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Wednesday.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 11,366,266 Tuesday to 11,369,164 as of Wednesday evening.

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 251,666, while 10,741,624 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,733,919 cases, while Morocco and Tunisia reported 1,164,052 and 1,038,668 cases, respectively, it said.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. Enditem

Related Topics

Africa Tunisia Morocco From

Recent Stories

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy ..

NSC statement doesn’t include word ‘conspiracy’: DG ISPR

12 minutes ago
 Student killed by bus in sialkot

Student killed by bus in sialkot

5 minutes ago
 Provision of Commodities on control rates, a top p ..

Provision of Commodities on control rates, a top priority, says Mehdi

5 minutes ago
 Balochistan CS directs provision of essential item ..

Balochistan CS directs provision of essential items to avoid shortage

5 minutes ago
 Ghana's inflation hits record high amid surging co ..

Ghana's inflation hits record high amid surging commodity prices

5 minutes ago
 Engr Imran posted Chief Engineer North Local Counc ..

Engr Imran posted Chief Engineer North Local Council Board

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.