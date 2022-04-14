African countries report 2,898 new COVID-19 cases

African countries reported 2,898 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Wednesda

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) --:African countries reported 2,898 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said Wednesday.

Figures from the Africa CDC showed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 11,366,266 Tuesday to 11,369,164 as of Wednesday evening.

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent has reached 251,666, while 10,741,624 people who have been infected with the disease have recovered, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,733,919 cases, while Morocco and Tunisia reported 1,164,052 and 1,038,668 cases, respectively, it said.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. Enditem