(@FahadShabbir)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 9,519,699 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 9,519,699 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The death toll across the continent stands at 227,708 and total recoveries stand at some 8,556,200, it said.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,417,318 cases, followed by the North African country of Morocco with 956,410 cases as of Tuesday evening, the health agency said.

Southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected, according to the Africa CDC.