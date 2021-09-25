UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Hit 8.23 Mln: Africa CDC

Sat 25th September 2021

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,230,065 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent currently stands at 209,288.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,894,342 cases, while the northern African country, Morocco, reported 927,127 cases as of Saturday afternoon.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

More Stories From Health

