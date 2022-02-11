UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Near 11 Mln

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 01:17 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 10,981,695 on Thursday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The death toll across the continent has reached 243,088, and 10,053,765 patients have recovered so far, said the healthcare agency of the African Union.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the African countries with the most cases. Among them, South Africa tops the list with 3,631,642 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,151,081 cases, said the agency.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected, according to Africa CDC.

>