ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,269,879 cases as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 250,179 and some 10,545,394 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,690,291 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 1,161,925 cases as of Friday evening, it said.