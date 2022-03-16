UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Near 11.3 Mln: Africa CDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 02:43 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,284,902 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 250,403, and some 10,560,754 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,695,175 cases, followed by the two northern African countries of Morocco and Tunisia with 1,162,125 and 1,029,762 cases, respectively, it said.

In terms of regional caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected, said the Africa CDC.

>