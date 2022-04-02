(@FahadShabbir)

ADDIS ABABA,April 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2022 ) :-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,339,567 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 251,275, and that some 10,684,606 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,718,953 cases, followed by the northern Africa country Morocco, with 1,163,012 cases, as of Friday evening, it said.