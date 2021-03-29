The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,178,590 as of Monday evening, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC)

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,178,590 as of Monday evening, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Figures from the Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, show that the death toll from the disease in Africa stood at 111,784, while 3,743,004 patients across the continent have recovered.

South Africa has lost 52,648 lives to COVID-19, the most among African countries, followed by Egypt and Morocco.

Southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of confirmed cases, followed by northern and eastern Africa regions, with the central part of the continent being the least affected.

The African continent accounts for 4.1 percent of global COVID-19 cases, and about 4 percent of COVID-19-related deaths reported worldwide, according to the Africa CDC.