Africa's COVID-19 Cases Near 4.77 Mln

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 02:51 PM

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,769,373 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,769,373 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 128,731 while 4,317,033 patients across the continent had recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases on the continent.

South Africa has recorded 1,637,848 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries.

Southern Africa is the most affected region in terms of caseload, followed by Northern and Eastern Africa, while Central Africa is the least affected region, according to the agency.

African countries have acquired over 39 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far, of which 24 million have been administered, the Africa CDC said recently.

