Africa's COVID-19 Cases Near 7.43 Mln: Africa CDC

Sat 21st August 2021

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,429,318 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 187,281.

Some 6,549,494 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, it was noted

