(@FahadShabbir)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,990,337 as of Friday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 7,990,337 as of Friday morning, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 201,971.

Some 7,241,169 patients in Africa have recovered from the disease, it was noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

As of Friday noon, South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa, with 2,843,042 cases, followed by Morocco, 896,913 cases.