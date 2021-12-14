UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Near 9 Mln

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:18 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,944,097 as of Monday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The agency said the death toll across the continent stands at 224,920 and some 8,215,307 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with over three million cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 951,482 cases as of Monday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the agency.

