UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 10.15 Mln: Africa CDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2022 | 03:53 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 10.15 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 10,159,243 cases as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 10,159,243 cases as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 232,363 with 9,046,310 recoveries so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, it said.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,534,131 cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 1,012,042 cases as of Wednesday evening.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia Morocco

Recent Stories

SABS organizes micro thesis display

SABS organizes micro thesis display

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Not Directly Mentioned at Russia-US Sec ..

Kazakhstan Not Directly Mentioned at Russia-US Security Guarantees Talks - Ryabk ..

2 minutes ago
 China Hopes Turkey Understands Chinese Position on ..

China Hopes Turkey Understands Chinese Position on Uyghur Issue - Foreign Minist ..

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin says US sanctions against Putin could 'rup ..

Kremlin says US sanctions against Putin could 'rupture ties'

5 minutes ago
 Moscow on Russian Military Infrastructure in Cuba: ..

Moscow on Russian Military Infrastructure in Cuba: Not Ruling Out Anything

5 minutes ago
 Design of Oxygen-Hydrogen Engine for Angara Rocket ..

Design of Oxygen-Hydrogen Engine for Angara Rocket Passes Evaluation - Roscosmos

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.