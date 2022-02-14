Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 11.03 Mln: Africa CDC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2022 | 02:07 PM
ADDIS ABABA, Feb. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,031,215 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
The COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 244,282 and 10,139,776 patients have recovered from the disease so far, said the agency.
South Africa has recorded 3,640,162 COVID-19 cases, the highest number in Africa, followed by Morocco with 1,155,165 cases as of Sunday evening, it added.