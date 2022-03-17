The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,287,599 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,287,599 as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 250,422 and 10,555,195 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,696,823 cases, followed by the two northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia with 1,162,236 and 1,029,762 cases respectively, it said.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, said the Africa CDC.