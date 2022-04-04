(@FahadShabbir)

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,343,461 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,343,461 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 251,297 and some 10,697,502 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,722,065 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,163,012 cases as of Sunday evening.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while the central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.