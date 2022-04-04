UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 11.34 Mln: Africa CDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2022 | 01:27 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.34 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,343,461 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,343,461 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 251,297 and some 10,697,502 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,722,065 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,163,012 cases as of Sunday evening.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while the central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Tunisia Libya Morocco Sunday From

Recent Stories

Over 50 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in ..

Over 50 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Myanmar

33 seconds ago
 More COVID-19 cases reported in Tonga, Samoa

More COVID-19 cases reported in Tonga, Samoa

34 seconds ago
 Turkey Plans to Evacuate Citizens From Ukraine by ..

Turkey Plans to Evacuate Citizens From Ukraine by Sea in Coming Days - Defense M ..

38 seconds ago
 China's logistics sector less upbeat in March

China's logistics sector less upbeat in March

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 12,380 new COVID-19 infections, 3 ..

Malaysia reports 12,380 new COVID-19 infections, 30 more deaths

5 minutes ago
 Aussie state vows to catch up surgery backlog amid ..

Aussie state vows to catch up surgery backlog amid COVID-19 wave

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.