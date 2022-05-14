The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,536,506 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,536,506 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 252,507 and some 10,861,310 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 3,871,085 cases, followed by the northern African country of Morocco with 1,165,552 cases as of Friday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.