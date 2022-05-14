UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 11.53 Mln: Africa CDC

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 04:08 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.53 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,536,506 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 11,536,506 as of Friday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 252,507 and some 10,861,310 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 3,871,085 cases, followed by the northern African country of Morocco with 1,165,552 cases as of Friday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Tunisia Libya Morocco From

Recent Stories

Anushka starts working for upcoming movie Chakda X ..

Anushka starts working for upcoming movie Chakda Xpress

6 minutes ago
 Outgoing WAPDA Chairman pays farewell visits to Mo ..

Outgoing WAPDA Chairman pays farewell visits to Mohmand, T5, Dasu, Diamer Basha ..

1 minute ago
 PCWR organizes Eid-ul-Fitr party to promote interf ..

PCWR organizes Eid-ul-Fitr party to promote interfaith harmony

1 minute ago
 Dust storms, rain to bring slight relief for heat ..

Dust storms, rain to bring slight relief for heat stricken in coming days: PMD

3 minutes ago
 UOS organizes seminar on 'History of Iran, Pakista ..

UOS organizes seminar on 'History of Iran, Pakistan'

3 minutes ago
 Cameroon starts nationwide polio immunization

Cameroon starts nationwide polio immunization

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.