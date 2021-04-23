UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 4.47 Mln: Africa CDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 4.47 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,476,121 as of Friday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,476,121 as of Friday noon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 119,174, while 4,016,834 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

South Africa has recorded 1,571,348 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries.

Morocco is the second African country to pass the 500,000 caseload mark. Its confirmed cases stood at 507,938 on Friday.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tunisia, the third most affected African country, reached 294,138 on Friday.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Ethiopia Tunisia Morocco From

Recent Stories

PM urges people to strictly follow COVID-19 SOPs

13 minutes ago

Over 120 wounded in east Jerusalem clashes

7 seconds ago

RPO for strict security arrangements in faisalabad ..

9 seconds ago

Ancient city Hadrianopolis attracts visitors

11 seconds ago

Man booked for selling petrol illegally in sialkot ..

12 seconds ago

France bars unruly Paire from Olympics

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.