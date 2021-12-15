UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Pass 8.99 Mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,993,087 as of Tuesday evening, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 225,661 and some 8,252,830 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 3 million cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 951,544 cases as of Tuesday evening, it said.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

