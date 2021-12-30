The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 9,551,909 cases as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 9,551,909 cases as of Wednesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 227,872 with 8,579,580 recoveries.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 3.42 million cases, followed by the northern African country Morocco with 957,594 cases as of Wednesday evening, it said.