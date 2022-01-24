(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 10,564,758 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 236,561 with 9,467,434 recoveries so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, it said.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,579,428 cases, followed by the northern African countries of Morocco and Tunisia with 1,093,978 and 846,761 cases respectively, said the agency.

The African continent presently represents 3.3 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported globally, as well as 4.2 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths globally, it said.

In terms of caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.