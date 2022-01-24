UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 10.56 Mln: Africa CDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2022 | 01:28 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 10.56 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 10,564,758 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 10,564,758 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 236,561 with 9,467,434 recoveries so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, it said.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,579,428 cases, followed by the northern African countries of Morocco and Tunisia with 1,093,978 and 846,761 cases respectively, said the agency.

The African continent presently represents 3.3 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported globally, as well as 4.2 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths globally, it said.

In terms of caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region, according to the Africa CDC.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia Morocco Sunday All

Recent Stories

The City School hosted four days and evenings of M ..

The City School hosted four days and evenings of Model United Nations

10 minutes ago
 Burkina Faso President Possibly Detained - Reports

Burkina Faso President Possibly Detained - Reports

1 minute ago
 UAE Air Force Destroys Missile Launcher in Yemen - ..

UAE Air Force Destroys Missile Launcher in Yemen - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Excise recovers 15kg hashish in two actions

Excise recovers 15kg hashish in two actions

2 minutes ago
 Reports About Xi's Request to Putin on Ukraine Aim ..

Reports About Xi's Request to Putin on Ukraine Aimed at Undermining Olympics - B ..

2 minutes ago
 China maps five-year plan for building modern dist ..

China maps five-year plan for building modern distribution system

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.