Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 4.92 Mln: Africa CDC

Tue 08th June 2021

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 4,928,685 as of Monday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the 55-member African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic stands at 132,517 while 4,447,383 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

South Africa has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Africa at 1,696,564, while the two northern African countries -- Morocco and Tunisia -- reported 521,426 and 355,732 cases as of Monday respectively.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

