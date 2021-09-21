UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 8.15 Mln: Africa CDC

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:51 PM

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 8.15 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,158,654 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) --:The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,158,654 as of Tuesday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 206,499.

Some 7,499,590 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, it noted.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,882,630 cases, while the northern African country, Morocco, reported 919,681 cases as of Monday evening, it noted.

In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

Related Topics

Africa Ethiopia Tunisia Morocco From

Recent Stories

Morocco registers 693 new COVID-19 cases

Morocco registers 693 new COVID-19 cases

29 seconds ago
 Turkey reports 27,688 daily COVID-19 cases

Turkey reports 27,688 daily COVID-19 cases

31 seconds ago
 Kigali cancels talks with Belgium over 'Hotel Rwan ..

Kigali cancels talks with Belgium over 'Hotel Rwanda' verdict

32 seconds ago
 Cancellation of NZ, England teams tours cost PTV m ..

Cancellation of NZ, England teams tours cost PTV millions of rupees: Fawad

36 seconds ago
 Natural gas to play pivotal role in powering UAE&# ..

Natural gas to play pivotal role in powering UAE&#039;s economic growth for next ..

22 minutes ago
 National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Ra ..

National T20 Cup 2021 kicks off September 23 in Rawalpindi

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.