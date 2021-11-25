UrduPoint.com

Africa's COVID-19 Cases Surpass 8.6 Mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,609,413 cases as of Wednesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said

ADDIS ABABA, Nov. 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) --:

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 222,118.

Some 8,055,861 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far, according to the agency.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

