Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2022 | 04:43 PM

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 9,781,838 cases as of Tuesday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU) said the death toll across the continent stands at 229,101 and some 8,746,378 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Libya are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said Africa CDC.

According to the latest figures from the Africa CDC, the African continent presently represents 3.

3 percent of all COVID-19 cases reported globally, as well as 4.3 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths globally.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,475,512 cases, followed by the northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia with 966,777 and 728,260 cases respectively.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

