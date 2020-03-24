Equipment shortages, scarce beds and poorly-paid doctors and nurses: Africa is finding that it has few means to protect itself as a feared coronavirus tsunami looms

Lagos, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Equipment shortages, scarce beds and poorly-paid doctors and nurses: Africa is finding that it has few means to protect itself as a feared coronavirus tsunami looms.

Earth's poorest continent has so far confirmed around 1,800 cases and 57 deaths -- a tally that is low compared with Europe, the middle East and Asia, but is now ratcheting up quickly as testing remains patchy.

In Nigeria, the region's most populous country, doctors complain that years of underfunding and neglect have debilitated the health system.

"No country is really prepared for this -- even countries with very developed healthcare systems are crying out for help," Yusuf Tanko Sununu, the head of the health committee in Nigeria's lower house of parliament, told AFP.

"In a low-resource country like ours, the healthcare system is already facing serious problems." While the government has been setting up more isolation wards and insists respirators are on its "shopping list" -- it has not said how many machines there are and Sununu insists the capacity is "grossly inadequate".

"We need to move faster -- but one major drawback is global travel restrictions mean the ability to get in equipment is seriously limited," he said.

Francis Faduyile, head of doctors' union the Nigerian Medical Association, complained that the majority of health facilities across the country do not even have clean running water.

His organisation has told medics to call off strike actions over unpaid wages after they staged a walkout in the capital Abuja last week -- but he insists the government needs to do more to provide protective equipment.

"We don't have proper masks, or at least, we need to assess how many we have," he told AFP.

"We are doing our own background work and getting ready."