Open Menu

After Year, CT Scan Machine Restored At ATH

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 11:47 PM

After year, CT Scan machine restored at ATH

The CT scan machine at Ayub Teaching Hospital has been fully restored on Tuesday after one year, providing significant relief to patients who previously faced difficulties due to its non-functionality

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The CT scan machine at Ayub Teaching Hospital has been fully restored on Tuesday after one year, providing significant relief to patients who previously faced difficulties due to its non-functionality.

The machine was reactivated through the concerted efforts of Professor Dr. Abid Jameel, Chairman of the board of Governors of Ayub Medical Institution; Professor Dr.

Saqib Malik, Dean & CEO; Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal, and the Biomedical Department.

With the CT scan machine now operational, patients from Hazara Division and surrounding areas can access high-quality diagnostic facilities locally, eliminating the need to seek services elsewhere.

The hospital administration has reiterated its commitment to enhancing medical services and ensuring that Ayub Teaching Hospital continues to provide efficient and improved healthcare facilities.

Recent Stories

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop o ..

FBISE, PSN to organise teacher training workshop on SLO-Based exams

1 minute ago
 Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

Bilawal to become PM soon, says KP Governor

2 minutes ago
 Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in ..

Father, two sons gunned down over land dispute in Attock

2 minutes ago
 Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, ..

Anti-encroachment drive in Hyderabad from feb 12, Cleared areas to be beautified

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make D ..

Dubai Future Foundation, IBM join forces to make Dubai global AI hub

20 minutes ago
 Respect for national institutions vital to strengt ..

Respect for national institutions vital to strengthen democracy: Rana

2 minutes ago
BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from Germa ..

BBoIT’s CEO meets with Florian Walter from German Chamber Abroad

5 minutes ago
 Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses wi ..

Chairman STEVTA vows to align technical courses with industry needs

5 minutes ago
 AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Pal ..

AJK Prime Minister urges critics to reflect on Palestine's plight

5 minutes ago
 DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

DIG inaugurated Masjid Bilal

5 minutes ago
 U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 ..

U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: ..

5 minutes ago
 Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming ..

Alia Bhatt undergoes intense training for upcoming film Alpha

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Health