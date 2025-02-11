After year, CT Scan machine restored at ATH

The CT scan machine at Ayub Teaching Hospital has been fully restored on Tuesday after one year, providing significant relief to patients who previously faced difficulties due to its non-functionality

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025)

The machine was reactivated through the concerted efforts of Professor Dr. Abid Jameel, Chairman of the board of Governors of Ayub Medical Institution; Professor Dr.

Saqib Malik, Dean & CEO; Hospital Director Dr. Dawood Iqbal, and the Biomedical Department.

With the CT scan machine now operational, patients from Hazara Division and surrounding areas can access high-quality diagnostic facilities locally, eliminating the need to seek services elsewhere.

The hospital administration has reiterated its commitment to enhancing medical services and ensuring that Ayub Teaching Hospital continues to provide efficient and improved healthcare facilities.