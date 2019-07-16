UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Agreement Signed To Prevent Diabetes Disease In Federal Capital

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:05 PM

Agreement signed to prevent diabetes disease in federal capital

Director General, Directorate of Health Services, Dr Hasan Orooj on Tuesday signed an agreement with Diabetic Center Islamabad to coordinate prevention activities for averting diabetes disease in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General, Directorate of Health Services, Dr Hasan Orooj on Tuesday signed an agreement with Diabetic Center Islamabad to coordinate prevention activities for averting diabetes disease in the Federal capital.

Under the agreement, the activities will focus on raising awareness among general public, doctors, professionals and policy makers. One of the methods of awareness creation will be to hold out reach sessions specially in high risk population areas, villages' slums where the availability of health infrastructure is devoid.

Similarly, free screening of sugar for general public will be provided. In addition a paramedic and where required a doctor of the Directorate of Health Services Islamabad will accompany a mobile ambulance of TDC to the outreach areas.

The equity based health provision model of Dr Orooj, DG Health Islamabad the Directorate is already serving poor segments of the society through its outreach mobile and vaccination services.

The Directorate along with the Diabetic Hospital will now provide means to reduce the growing epidemic of diabetes and its complications in the society.

Related Topics

Islamabad Poor Mobile Doctor Agreement

Recent Stories

Mubadala to deliver referral laboratory services t ..

26 minutes ago

Lagarde resigns as IMF chief, cites more clarity o ..

26 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Ambassa ..

41 minutes ago

Speaker of New Zealand Parliament receives UAE you ..

41 minutes ago

Du boosts customers’ 5G futures with UAE’s fir ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Police help 52 Omani pilgrims involved i ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.