Agreement signed to prevent diabetes disease in federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General, Directorate of Health Services, Dr Hasan Orooj on Tuesday signed an agreement with Diabetic Center Islamabad to coordinate prevention activities for averting diabetes disease in the Federal capital.

Under the agreement, the activities will focus on raising awareness among general public, doctors, professionals and policy makers. One of the methods of awareness creation will be to hold out reach sessions specially in high risk population areas, villages' slums where the availability of health infrastructure is devoid.

Similarly, free screening of sugar for general public will be provided. In addition a paramedic and where required a doctor of the Directorate of Health Services Islamabad will accompany a mobile ambulance of TDC to the outreach areas.

The equity based health provision model of Dr Orooj, DG Health Islamabad the Directorate is already serving poor segments of the society through its outreach mobile and vaccination services.

The Directorate along with the Diabetic Hospital will now provide means to reduce the growing epidemic of diabetes and its complications in the society.