AI Assisted Medical Image Diagnosis System Developed For NCP

Wed 12th February 2020





BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ):A medical image quantitative analysis system assisted by the Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been developed for novel coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) diagnosis, according to Science and Technology Daily on Wednesday.

Computed tomography (CT) imaging has been one of the testing and diagnosis methods for the NCP, said the newspaper. But the precise diagnosis and quantitative analysis met great challenges due to a large number of patients and rapid progression of the disease.

The system, developed by the Huazhong University of Science and Technology and tech giant Huawei, can automatically generate precise quantitative results for a single case and greatly improve the efficiency of diagnosis.

The system can assist the doctors to distinguish the early, progressive and severe periods of the disease, thus makes early screening and prevention more effective, Bai Xiang, professor at the Huazhong University of Science and Technology was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

Based on multiple reviews of image data, doctors can better evaluate the disease progression and the effect of medicine for confirmed cases.

