UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbus Cancels 2019 Dividend, 2020 Forecasts Due To Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 12:06 PM

Airbus cancels 2019 dividend, 2020 forecasts due to coronavirus

European aviation giant Airbus said Monday it would cancel the planned dividend payment for 2019 and also abandon its earnings forecasts for the current year because of the economic uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus pandemic

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :European aviation giant Airbus said Monday it would cancel the planned dividend payment for 2019 and also abandon its earnings forecasts for the current year because of the economic uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have withdrawn our 2020 guidance due to the volatility of the situation," Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

And as part of measures to bolster the group's liquidity and balance sheet in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbus would also "withdraw the 2019 dividend proposal of 1.80 Euros per share with an overall cash value of approximately 1.4 billion euros" ($1.5 billion), the statement said.

Related Topics

2019 2020 Share Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Catch us live on TECNO Camon 15 launch event

3 minutes ago

Police take seven people into custody for violatin ..

4 minutes ago

Prison riot kills 23 in Colombia as Chile enforces ..

27 seconds ago

Canada pulls out of Olympics, Japan says delay may ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai's vast malls to close under UAE plan to curb ..

28 seconds ago

French health workers to get free rail travel

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.