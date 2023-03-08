UrduPoint.com

AJK Police, Chughtai Labs To Sign MoU Soon For Health Cover Of AJK Police, Their Families

Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2023 | 06:53 PM

The Azad Jammu Kashmir police and Chughtai Labs Network have agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) soon for the issuance of blue cards to AJK police personnel and their families

The decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by SSP Head Quarters in the Central police office in the State metropolis on Wednesday with a team of Chughtai Labs, Islamabad over the issuance of blue cards for AJK police personnel, officers, and their families by the seasoned credible institution of pathology and related tests as and when to be required on subsidised rates.

"It will be on the pattern of Punjab police where police officers and their families were being given 30 percent discount in all tests and 50 percent discount on pre-hiring drug tests," SSP at CPO Kamran Ali later told APP.

"MoU will be signed at a proposed orientation session to be arranged by Chughtai Labs HQs at PTS Muzaffarabad next week after consultation with Inspector General Police of AJK Amir Ahmed Sheikh, " the SSP added.

