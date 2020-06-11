AJK registers 46 new COVID-19 positive cases: Tally rises to 534

(@FahadShabbir)

After 46 new positive cases of coronavirus appeared in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours, the total number of the cases tested positive across the state reached to 534 on Thursday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) : After 46 new positive cases of coronavirus appeared in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours, the total number of the cases tested positive across the state reached to 534 on Thursday.

The official statement released to the media here on the updated situation of pandemic by the State Health Services authorities confirmed the registration of 46 new cases which include 30 in Muzaffarabad district, 5 in Rawalakot, 6 in Mirpur, 4 in Bhimbher and one in Bagh district.

It may be added that the pandemic has so far claimed 9 casualties in the entire state which include 5 in Muzaffarabad district, 2 in Mirpur district and one each in Palandri and Rawalakot districts.

At present, a total of 287 patients tested positive, were receiving treatment in various state-controlled health facilities / isolation centers in various parts of the state, the health authorities added.

At the same time, after the complete recovery, 18 more patients were discharged from the health facilities at various parts of AJK � raising the total number of the patients discharged so far across to 237, the health authorities said.

A total of 369 new cases suspected of the pandemic, were tested.

According to the health authorities, a total of 9942 suspected cases from various parts of the state were sent for test, of which the results of 9889 had been received with 534 positive cases.

Out of the total of 534 coronavirus positive cases, 237 were fully recovered and discharged from different health facilities and the state-run isolation centers in various parts of the state.

At the same time, the AJK health authorities said in a statement late Wednesday that a total of 9046 persons were tested negative for COVID-19 while results of 53 cases are awaited which were scheduled to reach in a day or two next.

A total of 58 quarantine centers are constantly engaged in serving the pandemic-hit suspects for their recovery in all ten districts of AJK.

Capacity- building training in infection, prevention and control has been launched in all the state-run isolation centers with the coordination of the World Health Organization, the health authorities said.

District Rapid Response teams with the coordination of the State Health Department mobile medicos were continuing the screening of all new entrants at all 7 entry / exit points in AJK including Gujrat-Bhimbher entry point besides Mangla, Dadayal, Holar, Azad Pattan, Kohala and Garhi Habib Ullah.