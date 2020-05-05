UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Reports 5 More COVID - 19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:23 PM

AJK reports 5 more COVID - 19 cases

Five new cases of COVID- 19 have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours taking the total tally to 76

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Five new cases of COVID- 19 have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours taking the total tally to 76.

Health department AJK informed that so far, 56 patients have recovered and only 20 were under treatment.

New cases included three from Kotli District while one each from Muzaffarabad and Bagh District said a news release issued by the health department.

Most of the cases having travel history while transmitted to few locals.

The health department further informed that a total of 2391 tests for COVID were conducted so for in the are out of which 76 were found positive while results of 85 were awaited.

Related Topics

Muzaffarabad Kotli Bagh Azad Jammu And Kashmir From

Recent Stories

76% of participants in Sharjah health survey say p ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai authorities intensify precautionary measures ..

54 minutes ago

Ex-Ambassador in Damascus, Moscow Appointed as Gre ..

1 minute ago

Germany's Bavaria to Allow Domestic Tourist Trips ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner inspects auction at fruits, ve ..

1 minute ago

Deputy commissioner highlights need of virus testi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.