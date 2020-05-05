AJK reports 5 more COVID - 19 cases

Five new cases of COVID- 19 have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours taking the total tally to 76

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Five new cases of COVID- 19 have been reported in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) during last 24 hours taking the total tally to 76.

Health department AJK informed that so far, 56 patients have recovered and only 20 were under treatment.

New cases included three from Kotli District while one each from Muzaffarabad and Bagh District said a news release issued by the health department.

Most of the cases having travel history while transmitted to few locals.

The health department further informed that a total of 2391 tests for COVID were conducted so for in the are out of which 76 were found positive while results of 85 were awaited.