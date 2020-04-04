UrduPoint.com
AJK's 1st COVID-19 Hit Liaqat Hussain Discharged After Completely Cured

Sat 04th April 2020 | 09:43 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir's first COVID-19 hit patient Liaqat Hussain and four of his associates were discharged from the Quarantine Facility at the New City Teaching hospital here on Saturday, it was officially said

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) , Azad Jammu and Kashmir's first COVID-19 hit patient Liaqat Hussain and four of his associates were discharged from the Quarantine Facility at the New City Teaching hospital here on Saturday, it was officially said.

Disclosing this Commissioner Mirpur division Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb told APP here on Saturday that Liaqat, resident of Palandri, the first Corona Virus suspect emerged in AJK, was tested positive on March 17 by the NIH Islamabad, after he had traveled from Iran via Tuftan (Balochistan).

He was rushed to the Isolation Ward set up at the New Mirpur city Teaching Hospital at New City for treatment. He was again tested twice of March 31 and April 2 and was diagnosed negative in both of the tests.

Liaqat and four other pilgrims, who were accompanied him while traveling from Iran, were kept in the same Quarantine Center in New City where they were also cured through the due medical treatment in the state-run center.

All of the five persons were discharged from the New City Quarantine Center and sent to their respective homes, the commissioner said. Four of those discharged after complete recovery included Nasir Iqbal, Shoaib ul Hassan, Munawar Hussain and Muhammad Waseem.

Meanwhile, while talking to media, those discharged on Saturday from the New City Quarantine Center here including Liaqat Hussain thanked the AJK government especially the State Health Department for delivering excellent due Medicare at the Isolation ward and the quarantine center which led to their complete timely recovery.

"The health authorities took extra-ordinary care of us during treatment by providing all possible facilities at the Isolation Ward and the Quarantine Center", they added.

