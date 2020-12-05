Al-Khidmat hospital offers Covid-19 tests for Rs.1600 only

(@FahadShabbir)

Covid-19 Antigen Tests are now available at Al-Khidmat Raazi Hospital, Islamabad at much cheaper price of Rs 1,600 only with quick delivery of results

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Covid-19 Antigen Tests are now available at Al-Khidmat Raazi Hospital, Islamabad at much cheaper price of Rs 1,600 only with quick delivery of results.

"It is equally reliable as compare to PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) Test", said an official of the hospital.

Established in 2017 at CBR Town, AlKhidmat Hospital, a 50 bed private tertiary care hospital is providing a complete range of medical and surgical services including emergency, dental care, operation theatre, radiology, pharmacy, mother and child care, ear, nose and throat, ophthalmology and others to the community.

The hospital is supported by over 30 accredited local and internationally trained doctors as well as over 50 healthcare staff for its clinical expertise in cardiology, pediatrics, oncology, neurology, and with modern equipment to back its services.