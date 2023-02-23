UrduPoint.com

Al-Khidmat Hosts Free Medical Camp For Thalassemia Patients

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Al-Khidmat hosts free medical camp for thalassemia patients

Al-Khidmat Foundation, a well known welfare organization, organized a free medical camp for thalassemia patients here at Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad, on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Al-Khidmat Foundation, a well known welfare organization, organized a free medical camp for thalassemia patients here at Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad, on Tuesday.

The camp was inaugurated by Caretaker Provincial Minister of Industry and Commerce Adnan Jalil, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

The medical camp was organized to provide treatment to registered thalassemia patients. It was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including HOD Regional Blood Center Hayatabad Peshawar, Dr Noor Saba, General Secretary of Chamber of Small business and Industries, Akbar Sethi, Director of Al Khidmat Thalassemia Center, Fida Muhammad Khan, President of Al Khidmat Foundation Peshawar, Arbab Abdul Haseeb, and Director of Al Khidmat Hospital, Dr Iqtar Ahmad.

During the event, the guests were informed about the care, treatment, and possible complications of thalassemia patients registered with the Al-Khidmat Hospital Nishtarabad.

It was revealed that there were more than 600 patients registered with the hospital, belonging to different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, who received free blood and other medical assistance on a regular basis.

Adnan Jalil and other guests appreciated the welfare activities of Al-Khidmat Foundation, stating that the organization served the suffering humanity, without any discrimination, in the true sense.

They praised the valuable services provided by the organization during natural disasters, such as earthquakes and floods, as well as during the Covid-19 pandemic. Adnan Jalil assured all possible cooperation with Al-Khidmat Foundation and Hospital.

The director of the hospital presented commemorative shields to the guests in recognition of their support.

The event was a success and showcased the commitment of Al-Khidmat Foundation to providing quality healthcare services to those in need.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Punjab Chamber Commerce Event All Industry Blood

Recent Stories

ADAFSA qualifies 1,536 farms for &#039;AD G.A.P.&# ..

ADAFSA qualifies 1,536 farms for &#039;AD G.A.P.&#039; Certificate

10 minutes ago
 Azhar, Nisar leave for Indonesia to represent Paki ..

Azhar, Nisar leave for Indonesia to represent Pakistan in ACC meeting

33 seconds ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives international Honorary Fell ..

Sharjah Ruler receives international Honorary Fellowship from PPAU

10 minutes ago
 US Seeks Strong Condemnation of Russia in G20 Comm ..

US Seeks Strong Condemnation of Russia in G20 Communique - Yellen

34 seconds ago
 Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

36 seconds ago
 Three murderers of Sahiwal incident arrested in Sa ..

Three murderers of Sahiwal incident arrested in Sargodha

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.