UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alachisoft Adopts 'Work From Home' Model To Stop Spread Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 05:36 PM

Alachisoft adopts 'Work from Home' model to stop spread of COVID-19

Alachisoft, an international organization providing solutions for application performance has successfully adopted the "Work from Home" model (NCache) not only to ensure safety of employees but also help Pakistan's government in their efforts to control this pandemic disease of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Alachisoft, an international organization providing solutions for application performance has successfully adopted the "Work from Home" model (NCache) not only to ensure safety of employees but also help Pakistan's government in their efforts to control this pandemic disease of COVID-19.

Alachisoft, through its distributed caching product named NCache, made the decision of adopting the Work from Home model starting from the last week of March.

As per this decision, 100% of their workforce dispersed while staying digitally connected in order to ensure that mission critical tasks would not take a hit due to the pandemic.

The company has requested its employees to remotely login using their VPN connections to access servers, databases and cloud drives.

Initially, they launched the model to check the viability of this methodology as a contingency plan. They tested and evaluated the efficiency and effectively of this model and encountered a positive curve that strengthened the ideology before the case worsened in Pakistan.

Alachisoft is hoping to set an example for all Pakistan based tech centric companies for adopting this model, advocating that a fear of a productivity drop or losses in revenue is not enough to risk your employees' health.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company March All From Government

Recent Stories

Debt Relief For The Poorest Countries Critical in ..

1 minute ago

Umar Akmal may undergo three-year imprisonment aft ..

3 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) plants over 1600 ..

3 minutes ago

Dry weather expected in next 24 hours in Lahore

3 minutes ago

14-day Humanitarian Support COVID19 program begins ..

3 minutes ago

IMF Board Approves Doubling of Emergency Facilitie ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.