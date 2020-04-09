Alachisoft adopts 'Work from Home' model to stop spread of COVID-19

Alachisoft, an international organization providing solutions for application performance has successfully adopted the "Work from Home" model (NCache) not only to ensure safety of employees but also help Pakistan's government in their efforts to control this pandemic disease of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Alachisoft, an international organization providing solutions for application performance has successfully adopted the "Work from Home" model (NCache) not only to ensure safety of employees but also help Pakistan's government in their efforts to control this pandemic disease of COVID-19.

Alachisoft, through its distributed caching product named NCache, made the decision of adopting the Work from Home model starting from the last week of March.

As per this decision, 100% of their workforce dispersed while staying digitally connected in order to ensure that mission critical tasks would not take a hit due to the pandemic.

The company has requested its employees to remotely login using their VPN connections to access servers, databases and cloud drives.

Initially, they launched the model to check the viability of this methodology as a contingency plan. They tested and evaluated the efficiency and effectively of this model and encountered a positive curve that strengthened the ideology before the case worsened in Pakistan.

Alachisoft is hoping to set an example for all Pakistan based tech centric companies for adopting this model, advocating that a fear of a productivity drop or losses in revenue is not enough to risk your employees' health.