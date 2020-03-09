UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albania Reports First Two Coronavirus Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 02:40 PM

Albania reports first two coronavirus cases

Albania reported its first confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, a man who returned from Italy late last month and his father, the health ministry said

Tirana (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Albania reported its first confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, a man who returned from Italy late last month and his father, the health ministry said.

"A 54-year-old man and his 28-year-old son who returned by car from Florence tested positive for COVID-19," a ministry statement said.

The two are hospitalised in the capital Tirana and their health condition is stable, it said.

Albania is the fifth western Balkans country where the virus has spread after Croatia, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Serbia where 19 people have been infected.

More than half are in Croatia.

Related Topics

Car Tirana Florence Man Albania Italy Serbia Croatia Macedonia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

I would have conceded defeat if I had not been a s ..

9 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stands at $48.33 a barrel ..

12 minutes ago

Arabian Travel Market to be postponed

27 minutes ago

Japan cancels domestic rugby games after drug arre ..

2 minutes ago

Globally, only 3 in 5 (62%) respondents opine that ..

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Al ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.