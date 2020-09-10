Albayrak starts anti-dengue awareness campaign

An awareness activity was conducted here Thursday to advocate the people about ethics of cleanliness, awareness about dengue fever and its precautionary measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :An awareness activity was conducted here Thursday to advocate the people about ethics of cleanliness, awareness about dengue fever and its precautionary measures.

The purpose of the drive was to aware the residents, shopkeepers and grocery vendors of UC-78, Shah Khalid Colony about the precautionary measures against dengue fever and to nullify the breeding of dengue larvae, said a spokesman of Albaryak waste management.

The residents and traders were asked to keep the pots, discarded tires, extra buckets or discarded bottles empty on their residence's roof top as they are filled up with rain water in the monsoon season.

They were also asked to dump their waste in company's waste containers allocated in their area or hand it over to sanitary workers which are assigned for proper waste collection.

Citizens were also informed about the company's helpline number 1139, in any query regarding solid waste management they can file complaints at such number.