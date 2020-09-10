UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Albayrak Starts Anti-dengue Awareness Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 05:24 PM

Albayrak starts anti-dengue awareness campaign

An awareness activity was conducted here Thursday to advocate the people about ethics of cleanliness, awareness about dengue fever and its precautionary measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :An awareness activity was conducted here Thursday to advocate the people about ethics of cleanliness, awareness about dengue fever and its precautionary measures.

The purpose of the drive was to aware the residents, shopkeepers and grocery vendors of UC-78, Shah Khalid Colony about the precautionary measures against dengue fever and to nullify the breeding of dengue larvae, said a spokesman of Albaryak waste management.

The residents and traders were asked to keep the pots, discarded tires, extra buckets or discarded bottles empty on their residence's roof top as they are filled up with rain water in the monsoon season.

They were also asked to dump their waste in company's waste containers allocated in their area or hand it over to sanitary workers which are assigned for proper waste collection.

Citizens were also informed about the company's helpline number 1139, in any query regarding solid waste management they can file complaints at such number.

Related Topics

Dengue Water Company Top

Recent Stories

Sarfraz Ahmad responses to criticism over refusal ..

22 seconds ago

Indian fintech, healthtech scale-ups join first-ev ..

11 minutes ago

OIC Signs MoU with Al-Imam Mohamed Bin Saud Univer ..

19 minutes ago

Uzbek Deputy PM calls on Army Chief

28 minutes ago

Atiqa Odho extends support to Nauman Ijaz

35 minutes ago

UVAS organised workshop on “How to Win a Researc ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Health

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.