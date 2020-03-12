Algeria announces 1st death case of COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ALTGIERS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Algerian Health Ministry on Thursday announced the first death from the COVID-19 in the North African country, local media reported.

The victim, a 67-year-old man in the province of Blida, 50 km southeast of the capital Algiers, died overnight on Wednesday, a ministry statement was quoted as saying.

With five new patients, Algeria has so far reported 24 coronavirus cases, the statement noted, citing the latest figures.

The new cases were detected in the three provinces of Blida, Tizi Ouzou and Souk Ahras, according to the statement.

The Algerian government has taken several measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, including suspending flights to the affected countries, banning fans from attending sport events, and postponing training programs abroad for local athletes.