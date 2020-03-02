(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) The Algerian Health Ministry announced on Monday that it had registered two new cases of the coronavirus disease, (COVID-19) in the northern province of Blida.

"A 53-year-old woman and her 24-year-old daughter [are the two new patients]," the ministry said, adding that the two individuals have been put under quarantine.

Algeria's first case was that of an Italian man who had arrived to the country on February 17, according to Health Minister Abderrahmane Benbouzid.

The infection was detected on Tuesday, after which the patient was deported. Benbouzid then called on the government and all health authorities to exercise extreme caution.

COVID-19 has already spread to a number of countries in the Gulf, North Africa and Middle East, including Kuwait, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Lebanon and Iran.

So far, the virus has infected nearly 90,000 people worldwide, of whom over 3,000 have died and over 45,000 have recovered.