All dengue patients discharged after successful treatment from Lahore General Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) : All dengue patients admitted in Lahore General Hospital (LGH) have been discharged after successfully treatment.

This was stated by the Principal of PGMI Prof. Alfreed Zafar while talking to media persons here on Saturday.

He said that on the special instructions of the Chief Minister Punjab and Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid a special ward had been set up for the dengue patients.

The concerned doctors and nurses were available there round the clock to treat the patients.

He said that SOPs regarding dengue were completely followed and its implementation had been settled down in future strategy.

Responding a question, he said that only three suspected cases of dengue were under treatment in the hospitals while all the confirmed cases had been discharged from the hospital after treatment.