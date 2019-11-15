All DHQ hospitals to get anesthetists: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday directed Project Director to Project Management Unit Asad Naeem to distribute medical equipments among all DHQ and THQ hospitals within a week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid Friday directed Project Director to Project Management Unit Asad Naeem to distribute medical equipments among all DHQ and THQ hospitals within a week.

She said that recently appointed anesthetists would be appointed at all DHQ hospitals to fulfill shortage.

Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department Ajmal Bhatti will present a detailed report after a week regarding distribution of medical equipments.

She was presiding over a special meeting to review performance of the project management unit (PMU).

Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Technical Advisor Dr Akhtar Rasheed, Prof Javed Ch, Accountability Advisor, Dr Naeem Majeed, Mian Zahid and others were also present.

Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti gave briefing to the minister regarding overall performance of the PMU.

Dr Yasmin Rashid directed that Project Manager Ajmal Bhatti should personally visit DHQ and THQ hospitals and give the report of progress on development projects.

She directed that functioning of ventilators in all DHQ hospitals should be ensured and said that recently recruited anaesthetists were being posted in DHQ hospitals.