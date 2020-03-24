All EU States, Except Ireland, Restrict Travel to EU Over COVID-19 - European Commission

All the member states of the European Union have imposed temporary restrictions on travel to the EU due to the coronavirus outbreak, European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) All the member states of the European Union have imposed temporary restrictions on travel to the EU due to the coronavirus outbreak, European Commission spokesman Adalbert Jahnz said on Tuesday.

"We can tell you that almost all the EU member states, except Ireland, and all the countries of the Schengen Area, have implemented the temporary restrictions regarding non-essential travel to the EU," Jahnz said at a press conference.

It was also said that the 30-day restrictions on entry to the EU may be extended if needed due to covid-19 developments.